ATK goalkeeper Debjit Majumder bears pain for not getting India call-up yet

Kolkata, Dec 21: Debjit Majumder has been hailed as the hero of Atletico de Kolkata's (ATK) second title win in the just concluded Indian Super League 2016.

Co-owner and brand ambassador of the team, Sourav Ganguly, himself had appreciation for his consistent show under the bars in the league throughout.

Still, Majumder did not seem to be satisfied. Debjit, while speaking at the team hotel from Kolkata, on Tuesday (Dec 20) said, “You might be elated with my performance in the ISL. But I do not believe I have achieved anything yet!”

The 25-year-old goalkeeper explained that his journey has only begun.

“You have to mind that I have not yet received a call in the national squad. Representing country is always a great achievement. I bear this pain everyday for not having received a call in the national team.”

But, in spite of expressing frustration, Debjit has not given up hope. He stressed that each and his every step in the game has been a challenge and he has learned to accept it.

The goalkeeper who will join his I-League club Mohun Bagan to resume training on Friday (Dec 23), said, “I was also with ATK in the previous season. But I played only two matches last year. From the beginning of this season, I took up a challenge that I will have to take my performance to such a height, that the coach and goalkeeping coach are impressed and ensure my place as team's first goalkeeper. That has happened but I do not have time to relish it as I will have to set another aim for the forthcoming I-League, starting January 7.”

Debjit’s fight against the odd started since his childhood when his father died. In a bid to overcome his height deficiency (as a goalkeeper he is supposed to be short) the custodian used to do hours of skipping. Even at midnight, the sound of his skipping could be heard by his neighbours!

Debjit lives in a place called Uttarpara, around 20 kilometres from Kolkata, and travels every morning by train to reach the state capital.

"I must have to ensure a place a national team now. That will be my sole mission," Debjit murmured.

