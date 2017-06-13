Asian Cup Qualifier: India Vs Kyrgyzstan - Preview, team news and predicted line-ups

Bengaluru, June 13: India take on Kyrgyzstan in a crucial AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Group A match in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on June 13.

Kickoff: 8:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Match to be telecasted on Star Sports

India and Kyrgyzstan both have three points each after round one. India defeated Myanmar in March, while Kyrgyzstan defeated Macau in their opening match.

A win today at Bengaluru, will strengthen India's position in the group and double their chances of qualifying for the mega event in 2019.

India in recent times have played quite a few matches at Bengaluru and have received some passionate support from the local fans. It is expected to be packed a Kanteerava Stadium to back The Blue Tigers.

Team News

Indian coach Stephen Constantine will welcome star player Sunil Chhetri back in action against The While Falcons in this crucial tie.

Chhetri was kept out of play against Nepal in a friendly match a week back. The striker had suffered the injury while playing for his club in the Federation Cup.

Unfortunately, India's hero against Myanmar Udanta Singh has been ruled out of action due to injury. He has also left the squad.

Constantine will make a series of changes in their starting XI from the Nepal. With Jeje Lapekhlua and Robin Singh enjoying a good run of form, the British coach is likely to field his team in a 4-4-2 with the strike duo at the head.

Sunil Chhetri and Eugeneson Lyngdoh will be back the playing XI replacing Mohammed Rafique and Holicharan Narzary. The back four is likely to remain.

Kyrgyzstan's manager Aleksandr Krestinin will be fielding his best possible XI against 100th ranked strong India team. He is likely to field his team in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Predicted line-ups

India (4-4-2): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Narayan Das; Jackichand Singh, Rowlin Borges, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Sunil Chhetri; Jeje Lalpekhlua, Robin Singh.

Kyrgyzstan (4-2-3-1): Matiash; Maier, Kozubaez, Baymatov, Akramjon; Israilov, Shamsiev; Bernhardt, Sidorenko, Murzaev; Lux.

Prediction

India 2-1 Kyrgyzstan

