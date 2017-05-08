AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe agrees on move to Real Madrid

Monaco, May 8: AS Monaco Sensation Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed to join La Liga Real Madrid in the next Summer for a transfer fee of €100 million.

According to a report of leading Spanish newspaper Marca, the 19-year-old attacker is ready to reject the interests from the top English clubs and has said 'yes' to join Real Madrid in the Summer.

His fellow countryman and current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is said to have talked with the French kid and reportedly convinced him to join the Los Blancos in the next season.

Real president Florentino Perez is also a long admirer of the youngster and apparently believes the attacker could be fitted into the profile of the Real Madrid galactico next season.

Mbappe has been the most key performer of an incredible Monaco side who are currently at top of the French league and fighting for Champions league qualification.

The attacker has scored 24 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions this season and produced a number of man of the match displays in Champions league, scoring five goals in four knockout games.

The French youngster has been targetted by all the leading European clubs over the last couple of months and Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City all have been linked with the France international.

It was also reported earlier that English giants Manchester United is trying their best to bring the teenager to Old Trafford who has two years left on his contract.

But a €110 million bid was reportedly rejected by the French outlet in March. And now if the report is to be believed the Monaco striker is all set to refuse English interest and sign for Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos were also linked with Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard and Juventus forward Paolo Dybala recently, however, due to the impressive rise of Asensio and the probable deal of Mbappe, both the deals could be called off now.

OneIndia News