AS Monaco's Bernardo Silva join Manchester City

Manchester, May 27: Manchester City have confirmed that young Portuguese attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva will join them from French football champions AS Monaco on July 1 for a reported transfer fee of around $55 million.

The 22-year-old made 51 appearances last season, scoring 11 goals and assisting nine as a young Monaco side reached UEFA Champions League semi-finals and also won the Ligue 1 title.

Confirming the deal on Friday, Silva, who was eyed by the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United, said that he couldn't resist the opportunity to be coached by Pep Guardiola at City. Silva will become the first signing of the summer for Guardiola.

"It feels great. To be honest I'm now at one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great," Silva told City's website.

"I'm very happy to be part of Manchester City's team and I look forward to trying to do my best to help the team reach their goals," the academy product of Portuguese club Benfica added.

"Of course when you have the opportunity of being trained by Pep Guardiola, you don't say no. As we all know, what he did in Barcelona and Bayern Munich was amazing and we expect also here that he will win titles. It's great to be working with him and to have this opportunity."

He made his senior international debut for Portugal in 2015 in a game against Cape Verde and already has 12 caps.

Monaco said in a statement: "Having initially arrived on loan from Benfica in August 2014, Bernardo went on to enjoy a superb three season spell in the Principality that will live forever in the Monegasque memory."

Very happy to have now signed for @ManCity !

I hope to make all the fans proud and together win many many titles

⚽️😃 pic.twitter.com/N8q3d4neEF — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) May 26, 2017

IANS