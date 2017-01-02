Arsene Wenger terms Giroud's goal against Crystal Palace as 'art'

Bengaluru, Jan 2: Olivier Giroud scored an impeccable goal last night, January 1, against Crystal Palace to guide Arsenal to a comfortable 2-0 win.

The goal was a product of great move which was architected by the Arsenal midfield. A well-crafted move received the perfect treatment from Olivier Giroud who netted in with a 'Scorpion' kick.

The win took Arsenal to 40 points midway through the season and have moved up the league table to third.

After this crucial win at the Emirates, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger addressed the media and praised the French forward's goal. He claimed Giroud's goal was a work of art.

Wenger said: "It was an exceptional goal because it was at the end of a fantastic collective movement, which is what our game is about.

"After that, it was a reflex. Any goal-scorer is ready to take any part of his body, even if it's the little toe, to score a goal and Olivier had that kind of reflex. He transformed that goal, I would say, into art.

"It was art because of the surprise, because of the beauty of the movement and because of the efficiency of the movement.

"That will be remembered as the 'Giroud goal', which nobody will forget. Every striker is certainly remembered for one or two or three special goals and that will certainly remain with him forever.

"Olivier brings the unexpected and we all come to football to get the unexpected. I have been spoiled in my career because I had many great strikers but that is certainly in my top five [of great goals]."

Here is the goal video of Olivier Giroud:

Giroud with goal of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PzFFZtqazv — MGH (@OfficialMgh) January 1, 2017

Wenger further claimed that Giroud's strike was one of the top five goals he has ever seen as an Arsenal manager.

He added: "I remember [Dennis] Bergkamp at Leicester and at Newcastle; Thierry Henry at Real Madrid and at Liverpool, and Kanu at Chelsea.

"It's difficult for me to say, over 20 years, when we score about 70, 80 per year. By 20, it makes 1,600. It's hard, in a second, to get the best five.

"The importance of the game matters, and also when it's 0-0. What is maybe not acknowledged enough by people, maybe even me, is that Olivier scores important goals.

"He equalised at Man United this season [in the 89th minute] with the special header and he scored [the winner] against West Brom in the 86th minute. He scores goals that have weight in the result of the team."

Arsenal take on Bournemouth on January 3 in a crucial game week 20 encounter.

OneIndia News