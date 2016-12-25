Arsene Wenger set to sign a two-year contract extension in April

Bengaluru, Dec 25: Arsenal FC manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that there is a fair chance that he might sign a two-year contract extension with the club in April.

Arsene Wenger, who has been in charge of Arsenal for two decades has seen several ups and downs in his managerial career. His current contract ends after the current season ends.

Speaking about contract talks, Arsene Wenger said: "I always said that I will judge where I stand in spring and make my decisions then. And the club is free as well. It's not because I am here a long time that I have any rights. We are both on the same boat.

"The club are happy and it will not affect planning. There are plenty of managers who arrived at the end of their contract.

"It happened to me before. I signed sometimes in March, April for longer contracts. So I don't think it's a problem.

"I worked everywhere I was until the last day of my contract with total commitment. That's why maybe I can go back everywhere I was because people respect that."

Arsene Wenger won the English Premier League title thrice in his career and 6 FA Cups.

The first half of Wenger's managerial tenure was a delight for the club as they enjoyed a lot of success including their famous unbeaten Premier League win.

But next term was terrible when the club won only 2 FA Cups. A considerable section of fans do not want Wenger to continue at the club as they believe a change in personnel might bring the glory days back.

OneIndia News