Arsene Wenger set to face FA ban for pushing fourth official

London, Jan 23: Arsenal gaffer Arsene Wenger is all set to face a ban The FA for pushing the fourth official Anthony Taylor during the club's win over Burnley on Sunday, January 22.

Arsenal picked up a hard-fought win last night against minnows Burnley FC in an English Premier League game week 22 encounter.

Alexis Sanchez's last-gasp winner in the 98th minute from the penalty spot confirmed full three points for the Gunners.

A 10-man Arsenal were leading until the 93rd minute when a foul from Francis Coquelin was awarded in favour of Burnley and they equalised from the spot.

This left Wenger in fumes as agitatedly approached fourth official Anthony Taylor and allegedly bad-mouthed him.

Taylor gave him the marching orders but Wenger stood at the entrance of ground. Taylor once against approached the French manager and this an angry Wenger pushed him.

The Arsenal boss though later unconditionally apologised for his uncalled for his behaviour. Addressing the press, Wenger said: "I didn't know if I was sent to the stands but I was sent out. I thought I could watch it from the corridor. I regret everything. I should have shut up, gone in and gone home. I apologise for that.

"It was nothing bad. I said something that you hear every day in football. Overall, nine times out of ten, you are not sent to the stand for that.

"If I am, I am, and I should have shut up completely. I had been quite calm the whole game, more than usual but just in the last 2-3 minutes."

The FA is set to monitor the situation on Monday, January 23 and give a verdict on Wenger's case. The manager is likely to be punished by the Apex body.

OneIndia News