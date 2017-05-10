Arsene Wenger says he will not work under a director of football at Arsenal

London, May 10: Arsene Wenger’s future at Arsenal is a major doubt at the moment and his recent comments during a press conference are certainly significant as the Frenchman seeks the total control of the side.

Wenger has made it completely clear that he does not consider the reforms being pushed by the chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, to be the correct way forward.

Gazidis stated earlier that the disappointing season Arsenal are going through has to act as the “catalyst for change” and he is also considering whether to appoint a sporting director as part of his drive to tweak and improve various areas at the club.

However, Wenger has made it known to the media that he will not welcome the appointment of a director of football by stating that he has no idea how it works.

“I don’t know what director of football means,” Wenger said. “It is somebody who stands in the road and directs play right and left? I don’t understand and I never did understand what it means.”

“Sorry, no. I’m not prepared to talk about that. I’m the manager of Arsenal football club and, as long as I’m manager of Arsenal football club, I will decide what happens on the technical front. That’s it.”

“Is it progression or regression?” he said. “Changes can go both ways.”

Wenger’s contract as the manager of Arsenal Football Club expires at the end of this season and it remains unclear whether he will renew his contract.

Under constant pressure from the fans and media, it was reported earlier that Arsenal are considering a change in the backroom but recent reports suggest that Wenger could stay for a few more years.

Now that Wenger has clearly stated that he will not work under a director of football, it might be hugely significant for his and the club’s future.

