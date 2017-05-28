Arsene Wenger opens up about his future after FA Cup win

London, May 28: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has suggested that his future as Arsenal manager will be decided later this week after he created history with a record seventh FA Cup success on Saturday (May 27).

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over 10-man Chelsea at Wembley after a 77th-minute goal from Aaron Ramsey before Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa put their team at even until the 75th minute.

It was Arsenal's third FA Cup in four years and comes toward after a frustrating season that saw the Gunners sit outside the Premier League's top four for the first time in 20 years under Wenger.

The Frenchman was asked about his future after winning a record number of Seventh FA Cup however he only revealed that he wants to enjoy the moment now and will hold talks with Arsenal's board in the coming week.

“No. I know my mind. Let’s enjoy the win tonight and not worry about the future.”

“We have a board meeting on Tuesday, and on Wednesday or Thursday it will all be very clear,” Wenger said.

There has been a lot of pressure on the Frenchman to step down from the job for the last couple of months however, the Invincible winner insisted that Arsenal will have to back him or sack him because he will not walk away from his 21-year reign at the club.

Wenger said: “It would be ridiculous if 20 years depends on one game or the future of the club depends on one game. Overall we will know more next week.

“I just want to do well for this club. I think it’s down to the board members if I am the right man to lead this club further and for me to decide if I am the right man to lead this club further.

“It's not about popularity. It's about competence.”

