Arsene Wenger hopeful Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal

Sydney, July 11: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is hopeful star Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez sees out his contract at the English football club as he has not expressed any desire to leave the side.

"The players have contracts and we expect them to respect their contracts. That's what we want," Wenger was quoted as saying by BBC on Monday (July 10).

Sanchez, 28, has one year left on his deal at the Emirates.

The player has been linked with a move to German champions Bayern Munich and English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester City, also Arsenal's rivals.

"He's a player who, when he gets up in the morning, can choose where he wants to go," said Wenger.

"There are not many players with that kind of luck because he's 18 years of age and all of Europe has a red carpet open for him."

Wenger said, "Nobody can say he is not interested in a player of that calibre, all the clubs are interested in him."

Sanchez joined Arsenal from Barcelona for about £35 million (around $39.97 million) in the summer of 2014.

Arsenal are currently in Australia for pre-season. The Gunners will face Australian club sides Sydney FC and the Western Sydney Wanderers.

IANS