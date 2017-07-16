Arsene Wenger denies submitting world record bid for Kylian Mbappe

New Delhi, July 16: Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe burst onto the scene last year after the 18-year-old scored 15 goals to help them win the Ligue 1 title after 17 years and added a further six in their run to the Champions League semi-finals.

The French international's future since then has been a continuous source of speculation in recent months, with the highly-rated attacker has been listed alongside Arsenal, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and many others as the most prominent suitors.

It was believed that Arsenal boss was mostly the front runners to land the teenager and even talked to him privately to persuade him a for a Emirates move.

However, the Arsenal boss has now admitted that the player will probably cost well over a world-record fee and it is highly unlikely he will move from Monaco next season.

"It looks like that," Wenger told a post-match news conference after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers – the final game of their tour of Australia.

"Maybe he had too much choice, so in the end people don't move."

Wenger also denied the reports of the world-record bid for the France international which was believed to be £123m.

"That's not true," he said. "People have big imaginations. What we know now with Mbappe is it's over £100m, after that it's free for everyone to imagine.

"But we have not made any offer. I think he will stay, it looks like that, for one more season."

Arsenal are currently preparing for the new Premier League season after they had a miserable last season where they finished fifth in the league and missed out on Champions League qualification.

To bid to try and win the title next term, the London side have already started to show their muscle power in the market as they have wrapped up two early signings.

Alexandre Lacazzete moved from Lyon for a club world record fee whereas left-back Sead Kosalinac signed from Schalke on a free transfer. The Fa Cup winners are also currently working on a deal to sign another Monaco youngster Thomas Lemar.

