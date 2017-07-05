Arsenal will not sell Hector Bellerin to Barcelona at any cost

London, July 5: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has told Hector Bellerin he will not be allowed to join Barcelona this summer. The Spain under-21 right back has held talks with Wenger over his future with Barcelona eager to sign him but has been asked to stay at the Emirates by the manager.

Since Dani Alves departed from Barcelona, there has been a significant gap in the right-back position at Camp Nou and Bellerin, with his excellence while going forward, was touted to be Barcelona-bound.

But a move this summer has been put off the table by Arsene Wenger who sees Bellerin as a crucial player of the Gunners.

Arsenal are now likely to make it clear to Barcelona to stop trying to destabilise their players as they are adamant that Bellerin is going nowhere.

Bellerin, 22, started his career at Barcelona and has clearly got a special connection for the club despite signing a six and a half year contract last November with Arsenal.

Barcelona have made strong and very public overtures with Arsenal fearing they have turned his head.

Their players have trod a familiar path of giving interviews saying they want the player to join with Denis Suarez saying he wants Bellerin to move to Barcelona during the Euro under-21s.

The Spanish giants want to make Bellerin their first choice right back as they have not had an outstanding choice since Dani Alves left. Both Aleix Vidal and Sergi Roberto have failed to impress in that role and Bellerin can make that position of his own for years to come.

But Arsenal are determined to close down that route and have made it clear that Bellerin is going nowhere. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona now take the hint - or come back. But Bellerin is now fully expected to report back for pre-season.

OneIndia News