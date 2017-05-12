Arsenal target Monaco's midfield dynamo

London, May 12: Even though Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal remains unclear at the moment, the Gunners are consistently being linked with big names across Europe which is a good sign for the fans.

All football leagues special site

The latest name that has been linked with Arsenal is Monaco midfield dynamo Thomas Lemar who is having a dream season for Leonardo Jardim's side this campaign.

Although Monaco have very little interest in selling their star players who have stunned Europe this campaign, it is believed that Lemar is interested in a move to Arsenal due to his admiration for Wenger if he stays as the manager of the Gunners.

The 21-year-old is likely to cost Arsenal in excess of £25 million. However, that is hardly a fee that would scare off potential suitors nowadays the market being so inflated.

Lemar made a move from Caen to Monaco in 2015 and since then, he has become a sensation. He has earned a call-up to France's senior squad where he has won two caps and has impressed as his club stormed into the Champions League semi-finals.

Just 21 years of age, the Frenchman boasts all the qualities to become a successful footballer in coming years and promises to be a quality addition to the Arsenal side if the Gunners can secure his signing.

Although Lemar is naturally a wide player who likes to operate from either flank, he can also do justice in central midfield and has done really well in that role for the most of this campaign.

With his high work rate and ability to pick out his teammates, he could bring a lot to the Arsenal midfield. Lemar has struck 14 goals and set up 13 goals for his teammates this campaign which suggests that he has the final product.

With Sanchez and Ozil being tipped for exits, Arsenal being linked with players like Lemar despite Champions League football not yet guaranteed, will certainly make the fans content.

OneIndia News