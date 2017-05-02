Arsenal star keen on joining boyhood favourites

Bengaluru, May 2: Arsenal are not having the best of seasons this time out. With most of the fans turning their back on the manager Arsene Wenger, two of the club’s best players’ futures also look uncertain at the Emirates.

It’s a public knowledge that Alexis Sanchez is unhappy at the North London club while reports are now suggesting that German international midfielder Mesut Ozil could also be on his way out of the club.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder, who is regarded among the best players in his position, has reportedly held talks over a summer move to Fenerbahce but the Turkish giants could struggle to complete the deal as Arsenal are likely to demand £42.2 million for his services.

The World Cup winner will enter the final year of his contract at Arsenal next season and has already insisted that he will decide his future at the club at the end of the season depending on the future of Wenger at the Emirates.

It has been reported that Ozil has already been in touch with Fenerbahce who are keen to bring him to the club but may struggle to complete the deal due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Ozil is a boyhood Fenerbahce fan but still, it would be a surprise to see a player of his caliber moving to Turkey at the age of 28. The midfielder has not had the best season of his career but has still many years at his peak left.

Ozil has often been criticised by the fans and the media this season during Arsenal’s poor run of form for his lack of willingness to contribute. However, on paper, it has hardly been so.

The former Real Madrid man has 11 goals and 9 assists for the season in all competitions – already his best season in front of goal, beating his previous best of eight last season.

If Wenger does continue at the club he will surely want to retain Ozil’s services while the Germany international’s current form means a price tag of £42.2m is unlikely to attract any bidders.

OneIndia News