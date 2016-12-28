Arsenal star confirms he will sign a contract extension

Bengaluru, Dec 28: Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has confirmed that he will soon sign a contract extension with the club after a discussion with manager Arsene Wenger.

Giroud, 30, whose contract expires in 2018 has been Arsenal's main frontman since joining the club in 2012. But due to repeated poor performance he lost his place in the starting XI this season.

Speaking about his future, the French striker said: "People have been saying I have signed a new contract. It is not true but maybe soon.

"I came back a bit late from the Euros and it was nice for my body because I could rest but not good for me because the team was doing well and another striker was doing well up front.

"This season has been difficult because also I was injured for a month and a half so it hasn't been easy.

"But it is all about keeping the focus high. Always keep working hard at training. I was speaking with the boss, we had a couple of discussions together and he explained to me why I hadn't played too much until now.

"But football is an everlasting new beginning, as I used to say, and you always have to keep focused and wait for your time. This time I played, I tried to give everything for the team and hopefully things will change for me.

"But as long as the team is getting better I am happy and I am part of the club for five years and I want to carry on. But we have to see, I need more time of games but we will see in the future."

Wenger is hoping that Giroud and Francis Coquelin will sign extensions to take their contracts up to four and five years respectively."

Giroud has scored 4 goals in 10 appearances in the English Premier League this season and have started only in 1 match.

He scored 2 crucial goals against Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion. Arsenal were trailing by a goal to nil against United when Giroud stood up and scored the equaliser.

Last weekend, against defensive West Brom, Giroud scored a crucial header to prevent the match from being a dead rubber.

OneIndia News