London, July 6: Arsene Wenger's search for a complete forward has finally ended after the Gunners agreed to sign Lyon attacker Alexandre Lacazette yesterday (July 5).

The French international arrived in London on Tuesday (July 4) after the two clubs finally agreed on a fee which is a club record fee of £46.5m with a five-year deal which could rise to £52.6m with add-ons.

After the signing Arsenal boss, Wenger welcomed the player and said: "We are very happy to have Alexandre join our group. He has shown over a number of years that he can score goals and that he is a very efficient finisher.

"As well, he has very interesting technical qualities and a strong character. So he is a guy who is a great addition for us, and someone who will help us challenge at the top level this season."

Want to find out more about @LacazetteAlex? Don’t worry - we’ve got you covered…



Check this https://t.co/N70hfhcRRq — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 6, 2017

Lacazette had two years remaining on his Lyon contract, however, he earlier made it clear that he wanted to leave the club after last season. He even reportedly made a verbal agreement with La Liga outlet Atletico Madrid for a Summer transfer but the move fell through after the Spanish club's transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month.

Arsenal took the chance of the situation and eventually wrapped up the deal very quickly.

The deal will surely give a massive boost to manager Arsene Wenger who was facing backlashes from its fans over a couple of years for not signing a top class striker.

However, his arrival could raise questions over the Arsenal futures of Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud who are linked with Manchester City and Everton respectively.

Lacazette has scored 37 times in 45 games last season and netted at least 20 league goals in each of the last three seasons.

He becomes Arsenal's second signing of the summer after Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac joined on a free transfer previously.

He now will immediately join up with his new teammates and will travel with the club to Sydney for their pre-season tour.

OneIndia News