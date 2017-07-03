Arsenal set to sign Alexandre Lacazette for a club record fee

London, July 3: Arsene Wenger is ready to make Olympique Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette as their costliest ever signing as the EPL giant are ready to pay €50 million plus add-ons for the 26-year-old, according to the French club's president.

Lyon's Club president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed the approach of the London club and revealed that the deal is just one or two days away from being finalised, however, made it clear that a final fee has yet to be agreed.

Since breaking into Lyon’s first team during the 2009/10 season, Lacazette has always felt his presence in the top flight and has scored an astonishing number of 129 goals in 275 games across all competitions for them.

After last season, the striker told that he wants to leave the club right now and was initially been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

However, after a transfer ban imposed on the La Liga Club the striker had to look elsewhere for his future and reportedly Arsene Wenger has made his fellow country his latest addition to his squad.

"The transfer of Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal could be done in one or two days," Aulas told Le Progres.

"We will probably reach a new record, it's not a small transfer, €50m for a player trained by our club.

"The first offer made by Arsenal was €45m. The deal will happen for something between €45m and €50m. To be close to €50m is something unique, and will be a record for Arsenal and a record for Lyon

"The €67m announced by English sources and relayed was an impossible and not realistic sum.

"One must also take into account that traditionally, a club like Arsenal do not have the habit of spending so much for one player," he added.

Should the striker join the club, he will follow left-back Sead Kolasinac who moved on a free transfer from Schalke this Summer.

However, the Gunners will still have some other concerns in need of addressing this summer. Wenger has reportedly chosen to sign another attacker and Winger for the upcoming season to overhaul his squad and have reportedly also made a bid for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar and Kylian Mbappe.

OneIndia News