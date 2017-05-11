Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffers major injury blow

London, May 11: Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade Chamberlain's season could be over after the attacker suffered an injury during their 2-0 victory against Southampton last night.

The 23-year-old started well off the match as the right wing-back however in the 36th minute it appeared that the English international hurt his hamstring. The winger limped off the ground in a distress and Spaniard Bellerin took his place. [Arsenal beat Southampton 2-0]

Oxlade-Chamberlain's four-and-a-half years have been troubled by injuries. The former Southampton man has missed 77 club games through a string of knee, muscle and groin injuries.

The attacker also previously missed another Fa Cup final match in 2014 where they won 3-2 after beating Hull City.

Chamberlain was enjoying his longest run in the team for some time and also was named Arsenal’s player of the month for April at the weekend.

It was his fifth start in six games since Arsenal switched to a back three but it is now appearing that he could be a major doubt for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27.

When asked about the injury concern Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not able to say if the winger would be fit for the FA Cup final but suggested it might not be a seriously critical problem.

“It’s difficult to assess now after the game,” said Wenger.

“He is walking properly. It was tight, but it was not a knife. I didn’t see any incident where he had to stop in a sprint. It was more fatigue. It’s a hamstring problem, but we don’t know how bad it is,” He added.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled to maintain a regular starting spot this season and started only 16 matches in the EPL.

It is understood that the England international will be offered a new contract but the winger could move away from the club for more game-time, with Liverpool the potential suitor.

Arsenal have reportedly set a £30million valuation for the player which Jurgen Klopp is prepared to pay to add depth and quality in the Reds side.