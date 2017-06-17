Arsenal make offer for former Chelsea star

London, June 17: Arsenal are clearly one of those clubs who never fail to surprise us during the transfer window and according to recent reports, they have done it yet again.

Remember Juan Cuadrado? After his horrible spell with Arsenal’s biggest rivals Chelsea in the Premier League, the Colombian has brought his career back to life during his loan spell with Juventus and recently sealed a permanent move to the Turin club.

Just after a month after Juventus signed him permanently from Chelsea, Arsenal have made a similar bid for his services and no wonder why it has been rejected straight forward.

Cuadrado has impressed across two seasons on loan with Juventus from Chelsea and it was announced last month that the 29-year-old had completed a three-year deal with the Serie A giants.

However, according to The Sun, Juventus have had to fend off Arsenal’s advances in recent weeks and turned down a £17.6million offer from the north London club for Cuadrado.

It’s understood the Gunners’ bid was identical to the figure Massimiliano Allegri’s side paid Chelsea for the Colombia international.

Arsenal are preparing for life without Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates and Arsene Wenger is on the hunt for the 28-year-old’s replacement ahead of the 2017/18 campaign and was looking for Cuadrado, therefore.

Reports suggest that Sanchez is reluctant to leave London in the coming months and would instead prefer a move across the city to Stamford Bridge. However, Arsenal are adamant not to lose him to Chelsea or any other club in England.

There is still a long time to go before the transfer window slams closed but Arsene Wenger has a mammoth task in his hands to bolster his squad regardless of Sanchez’s future at the club.

The fans are frustrated after missing out on Champions League qualification and the next season could prove to be a make or break one for the French veteran manager.

OneIndia News