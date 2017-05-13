Arsenal eyeing Real Madrid star to replace Alexis Sanchez

London, May 13: The rumour mill is already in full swing even though there is still some time left before the summer transfer window officially opens and as usual, Arsenal are one of the favourites of the football gossips world.

The latest big name to be linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Arsenal are having a difficult season this time out but there are still hopes that they could still salvage a top-four finish if Liverpool fail to hold their nerves.

Even off the pitch, Arsenal are having a tough time with persistent rumours of their best players with moves away from the club.

It is a public fact that Alexis Sanchez is desperate to put an end to his Arsenal career this summer as he looks for an upgrade in his career and Arsenal have identified Spanish forward Morata as the Chilean's perfect replacement.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are in the hunt of the Spaniard but Arsenal are willing to offer Morata regular playing time which could play a big role in the three-way battle.

The Real Madrid striker is looking to leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer after failing to establish himself as Zinedine Zidane’s first-choice centre-forward.

Despite doing well whenever he was presented the opportunity, Morata finds himself behind Benzema in the pecking order which has caused frustrations in him and Arsenal are looking to use that in their favour.

Morata is believed to be valued near around £50m but it would be a smart investment considering his young age. The Spaniard has his best days well ahead of him and would certainly thrive in Arsenal’s system.

However, Morata is a fan of Antonio Conte and could reunite with him at Chelsea. Diego Costa’s much-talked about move to China would only strengthen the possibility of that.

