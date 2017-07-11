Arsenal enter the race for in-demand Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk

London, July 11: We have seen plenty of twists and turns regarding the transfer of Southampton defender and club captain Virgil van Dijk this summer but the saga just refuses to die as recent developments suggest that Arsenal are now in the race for the coveted Dutch center half.

Chelsea, Manchester City and of course Liverpool were thought to be admirers of the Dutchman thus far but now Arsenal have entered the equation after making a major signing in the form of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

Southampton have already made it clear that they will do whatever it takes to keep van Dijk at the St. Mary’s Stadium and we had to see Liverpool publicly apologising for illegally tapping up the player.

Both Manchester City and Chelsea had talks with the Dutchman regarding a move but all those talks produced nothing as it is believed that van Dijk has his heart set for Liverpool and no one else.

It remains a question if Arsenal can attract van Dijk without Champions League football whereas Chelsea and Manchester City failed to do the same despite qualifying for the elite competition in Europe. However, with a manager like Arsene Wenger at the helm, you never know!

Meanwhile, a few reports are suggesting that van Dijk has reportedly spoken to Southampton to underline his wish to leave the club and sign for Liverpool this summer.

The 26-year-old very much remains on Liverpool’s radar and the former Celtic star is reportedly ready to take matters into his own hands in a bid to force through his dream move to Anfield and work with Jurgen Klopp.

Following talks with Saints, the club are believed to have underlined their wish to keep him. However, it’s reported that new Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino has vowed to part company with any player who doesn’t wish to be at the club.

