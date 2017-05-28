Arsenal deny Chelsea a 'domestic double' winning the FA Cup

New Delhi, May 28: Despite experiencing a frustrating season overall, Arsenal managed to end the season on a positive note as they defeated local rivals and Premier League winners Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday (May 27).

With this win, Arsenal become the most successful club in the competition’s history bagging the biggest cup competition in English football for a record of 13 times.

Arsene Wenger becomes the most successful manager in FA Cup history with seven victories to his name.

Having stumbled home fifth and missed out on Champions League qualification, criticism of the Gunners boss has reached unprecedented and unpalatable levels but for the time being, the Frenchman will be a relieved man.

Even though the game finished 2-1 in favour of the Gunners, it easily could have been much worse for Chelsea if not for the heroics of Gary Cahill who managed to clear a number of definite goal-bound attempts from Arsenal off the line.

Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal the lead in contentious fashion after only four minutes, when referee Anthony Taylor overruled his assistant after he had flagged for offside against Aaron Ramsey.

Arsenal had a number of chances to increase their lead but failed to take them. However, Victor Moses’ sending off after half-time following a dive gave the Gunners a big advantage.

Diego Costa revived Chelsea's hopes of a repeat of their league and FA Cup double in 2010 when Arsenal keeper David Ospina failed to keep out his deflected shot with 14 minutes left.

Arsenal, however, refused to be denied and were back in front inside three minutes when Ramsey, who scored the FA Cup final winner against Hull City in 2014, did it again with a header from substitute Olivier Giroud's cross.

It was by far one of the best displays by Arsenal this campaign and Wenger seemed extremely delighted. Well, who can blame him! This season has heaped so much pressure on the veteran Frenchman, for now he can enjoy some glory.

OneIndia News