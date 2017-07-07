Arda Turan will remain at Barcelona, insists his agent

New Delhi, July 7: Arda Turan does not intend to leave Barcelona this summer, despite transfer speculation linking him with a move away, his agent has confirmed.

Turan, who arrived at the Camp Nou in 2015 from Atletico Madrid, has struggled to cement down a regular place in the starting xi joining and just have made 36 La Liga appearances in all across two seasons.

He scored 13 goals and registered seven assists, including a Champions League hat-trick against Borussia Monchengladbach in the 30 matches last season he played and many reports had claimed the 30-year-old was heading for a summer exit from Spanish giants with a number of top European clubs, including Arsenal said to be showing an interest.

It has been also rumoured that new Coach Ernesto Valverde is willing to sanction his sale and does not see him as a major part of his plans.

It was reported that the new boss is willing to let go some of the players of his squad to cash in on them to gain the required amount for their highly sought out transfer Paris Saint German's Marco Veratti, and Turan tops the list of it.

However, to everyone's surprise, Arda's representative, Ahmet Bulut has shrugged off all these speculations and insisted he is confident that the mid-fielder will remain at the club this summer.

“Arda will stay at Barca,” Bulut told NTV Spor, reiterating a stance he took in June. “He has three years remaining on his contract.

“He will join the training camp due to start on July 12. There is nothing new regarding this.”

Arda announced his retirement from international duty with Turkey following a fight with a journalist last month and reportedly is now ready to focus his efforts on club football more and show his worth under new manager Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona.

OneIndia News