Antonio Conte's relation with Chelsea degrades, may quit soon

London, June 17: Just about two months back, it was all good at Chelsea when Antonio Conte led the club to the Premier League trophy in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

It was indeed a remarkable achievement from the Italian to lead the Blues to the biggest prize in English football in his first ever season outside Italy.

However, after a surprising turn of events, things have changed at the club as it is being reported that the Italian manager’s relationship with the owner Roman Abramovich has degraded significantly.

Reports this morning state that Antonio Conte "could quit" the Chelsea helm amid claims of "mutual tension" between the manager and the club's board as a result of uncertainty regarding their summer transfer prospects.

According to the Italian media, Conte's decision to tell striker Diego Costa he has no future at the club has caused discontent among the board members, although, the Blues' transfer plans are also thought to be a concern.

Conte is reportedly unhappy with the fact that his preferred profile of transfer targets and the number of proposed recruits apparently at odds with that of the board.

Right now the 47-year-old is enjoying the holiday with his family and we are yet to hear anything from him.

It is believed that Conte’s list of summer transfer targets are all mostly around the age of 30 and would still command big fees and Chelsea officials are not ready for that.

The likes of Bonucci and Merters were wanted by Conte while Chelsea board are looking for younger options.

We have to wait and see what lies ahead for Chelsea and Conte in the future but thing does not look promising at the moment. The fans will be gutted if their boss, who took them back to domestic glory, has to part ways so soon.