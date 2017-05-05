Antonie Griezmann agrees move to Manchester United

London, May 5: Here is a major news for Manchester United fans around the globe that will make them go to cloud nine.

After Atletico Madrid's big 3-0 loss against local rivals Real Madrid in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League, Antonie Griezmann has reportedly decided to put an end to his association with Diego Simeone's side and move to Manchester United in the summer. (Top striker hints at Liverpool move)

It is a public knowledge that Manchester United are long-term admirers of the French superstar and this move has been talked about for a long time now.

However, with Manchester United likely to miss a top-four finish, it somehow lost momentum but Atletico’s failure in the semis has made the 26-year-old change his mind.

"The Sun" claims that the Atletico Madrid star has accepted United’s offer of a five-year deal worth £280,000 a week. United have indicated that they will meet Griezmann's £89 million release clause, which will take the total cost of the transfer, including fee, wages and bonuses, up to £170 million.

The Red Devils have also ensured Griezmann that they will do everything in their powers to strengthen the whole side in the summer even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United will be required to pay the £26-year-old's release clause in one go, and the move could happen as soon as the transfer window opens with Mourinho expecting Griezmann to report for pre-season training in July.

Griezmann's wages will see him earn £60,000 a week more than fellow countryman Pogba, who joined United for the same £89 million world-record fee last year.

Antonie Griezmann has made a reputation of being among the best players in the world in recent years having joined the bracket of Messi and Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or race.

This will be a massive statement of intent from the Red Devils that even with Champions League football not certain, they can attract such a big player.

