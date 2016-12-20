Antoine Griezmann named French Player of the Year

Paris, Dec 20: Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has been chosen by French magazine France Football as the country's best football player of the year for 2016.

The 25-year-old forward was awarded the honour by the prestigious magazine that presents the FIFA Ballon d'Or, reports Efe news agency.

Griezmann succeeds Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who won the award in 2015.

The French striker was also named UEFA Euro 2016 Player of the Tournament.

Griezmann was runner-up with France in Euro 2016 and the UEFA Champions League with Atletico Madrid.

IANS