Antoine Griezmann extends contract with Atletico Madrid until 2022

Madrid, June 13: Atletico Madrid star forward Antoine Griezmann has extended his contract and will remain with the Spanish club until June 30, 2022, sources close to the negotiations have said.

Efe reported on Monday that the extension will end a period of uncertainty about the future of the Frenchman amid speculation about a possible $100 million move to Manchester United.

The deal was reached after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld a transfer ban on Atletico Madrid. The club won't be able to do transfer deals until January 2018.

Atletico Madrid finished third in La Liga last season and is to compete in the next edition of the Champions League.

IANS