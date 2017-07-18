Alvaro Morata 'Angry' with Real Madrid over missed transfers

Madrid, July 18: The transfer window is in full swing now and one of the most discussed names so far during the window has been Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata who has been linked with a number of major clubs in Europe.

All leagues special site

Two English clubs had been consistently linked with the Spaniard since the transfer window opened with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, but both failed to meet the demands of Real Madrid for the 24-year-old which has reportedly made him furious with the board.

A number of Spanish media houses are claiming that Morata is "angry" that his club priced him out of a move to the Premier League by demanding Manchester United and Chelsea to pay £80 million to sign him.

'Diaro Gol' claim that Morata "is hellbent on quitting Real" and is discontent with the fact that Real's demands meant United were put off and instead opted to sign Romelu Lukaku. It's also reported Chelsea are unwilling to meet Los Blancos' valuation.

Morata graduated from the academy of Real Madrid but made his move to Juventus in order to get regular playing time and made his name while playing for the Turin club.

Real Madrid opted to activate his buy-back clause last season and brought him back to the club but the 24-year-old experienced a disappointing campaign as he had to struggle for minutes on the pitch.

Zinedine Zidane rotated his squad excellently in 2016-17 and Morata, 24, made 26 appearances in La Liga—12 from the bench—netting 15 goals and providing five assists which is an excellent stat to be fair.

However, the Spain international was still a squad player, rarely starting the key matches, with either Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema preferred up top.

It is reported that Morata is desperate to quit Real Madid and has made his frustration known to the board for not letting him join Manchester United or Chelsea.

OneIndia News