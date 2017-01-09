All you need to know about FIFA World Player of the Year awards

Zurich, Jan 9: The FIFA World Player of the Year award ceremony is set to take place today at Zurich, the head-quarters of the apex body.

Three of the best players in the world at the moment Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Antoine Greizmann are in the race for the best men's player in 2016.

The FIFA men and women's player and coaches of the year winners will be decided on the combination of votes.

25% votes from national team captains, 25% from national team coaches, 25% from media representatives and 25% from general public votes will be taken into consideration. The voting process is over now.

Timing: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: TPC Studios., Zurich, Switzerland

The ceremony can be watched LIVE on FIFA's official Youtube channel

The awards to be presented tonight and nominees:

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award: Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award: Melanie Behringer, Carli Lloyd and Marta

The FIFA FIFPro World11

The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award: Claudio Ranieri, Fernando Santos and Zinedine Zidane

The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award: Jill Ellis, Silvia Neid and Pia Sundhage

The FIFA Puskas Award 2016: Marlone, Daniuska Rodriguez and Mohd Faiz Subri

The FIFA Fair Play Award

The FIFA Fan Award: ADO Den Haag supporters, Borussia Dortmund-Liverpool supporters and Iceland supporters

FIFA World Player of the award has been restarted this year after France Football and FIFA cut their ties off this year.

France football use to run the Ballon d'Or award independently until 2009. In 2010, they collaborated with FIFA and a new and single award was presented the FIFA Ballon d'Or award.

Portugal and Real Madrid supertsar Cristiano Ronaldo has already won the Ballon d'Or and is on his way to win the FIFA award too.

It was dream year for the star, who won the UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid and EURO 2016 with Portugal.

