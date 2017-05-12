Alexis Sanchez picks his transfer destinations

London, May 12: Arsenal are unlikely to be able to hold onto their biggest asset Alexis Sanchez next season as the Chilean is desperate to move away from the Gunners.

It has been reported consistently that Sanchez is frustrated at Arsenal and is looking for options in the summer as he wants to win trophies and earn big money as well.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2018, Arsenal might be tempted to sell him as well if they receive a lucrative offer for him rather than seeing him leave for free next season. (Arsenal target Monaco midfielder)

According to French media, Sanchez has already picked his five possible destinations for the next season and it is Bayern Munich topping the chart.

Sanchez believes that Bayern Munich can offer him the best opportunity to win titles and make himself a great player. He is also eager to work under Carlo Ancelotti and his friendship with his compatriot Arturo Vidal is said to be playing a pivotal role in his decision.

After Bayern Munich, Sanchez’s favourite destination is Manchester City simply due to Pep Guardiola. The duo worked together at Barcelona formerly and share a very good relationship.

Chelsea, Arsenal's staunch rivals are also said to be in pursuit of the Chilean in the summer but they will be disappointed to see themselves behind Paris Saint-Germain in this list. It is believed that PSG have earmarked Sanchez as their priority signing this summer after experiencing a poor season at Parc des Princes.

Inter Milan are fifth on the list. It is a public knowledge that the Italian giants are looking to bolster their squad big time this summer in order to push Juventus for the title next campaign and Sanchez could prove to be an invaluable addition to them.

We have to wait and see where future lies for the Arsenal talisman but we can surely say that it will be an exciting transfer window.

OneIndia News