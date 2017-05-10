Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to force his move to Liverpool

London, May 10: Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly keen to switch to Liverpool from Arsenal this summer and therefore, he is not interested in any kind of contract talks at the Emirates.

The 23-year-old Englishman will be out of contract at Arsenal in the summer of 2018 which means that Arsenal should be open to the ideas of selling him this summer rather than losing him for nothing next summer and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the midfielder.

Thanks to his pace and directness, Chamberlain was a winger by trade when he moved to Arsenal from Southampton back in 2011 but this season, he has often played centrally and flourished in that role which has made Klopp interested in his signature.

The 23-year-old has been at Arsenal for six seasons now but has found it hard to get regular first-team opportunities which is why he is looking for pastures and playing under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool is a big temptation for the Englishman.

Liverpool are right now frontrunners for a top-four finish ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United and that means that the Reds will look to strengthen their squad big time this summer in order to thrive in Europe and improve domestically as well and Chamberlain, thanks to his versatility and work-ethics, looks like a readymade player in Klopp’s system.

Although Oxlade-Chamberlain's contract is running out Liverpool would still be expected to pay around £25 million for his services.

Arsene Wenger’s future is also a big issue in deciding the player’s future. Should Wenger depart, a new manager will want to reassess all the club’s prized assets and might see Oxlade-Chamberlain continuing in his favourite role and that could change the complexion of the transfer story.

Liverpool are well aware of the fact that Chamberlain might use them as a bargaining tool and are also looking at alternative options like Mohamed Salah of Roma.

