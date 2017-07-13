Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri suffers severe and permanent brain damage

Amsterdam, July 13: Young Dutch midfielder Abdelhak Nouri has suffered severe and permanent brain damage following his collapse on Saturday (July 8), his football club AFC Ajax said on Thursday (July 13).

Nouri's brain functions have been checked in recent days on the intensive care of the hospital in Innsbruck. The diagnosis subsequently made is that a large part of his brain no longer functions and that the chance of recovery of these crucial brain functions is nil, reports Xinhua news agency.

Last Saturday Nouri suffered from cardiac arrhythmias in the second half of a friendly match versus German side Werder Bremen in Hippach, Austria. After a successful reanimation on the pitch he was transported to the hospital.

Most likely due to insufficient oxygen supply after his collapse his brain was damaged. Nouri is medically free for transportation to the Netherlands. The expectation of Ajax is that Nouri will be taken to a hospital in Amsterdam at short notice for further care.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones in this difficult time. (2/2)#StayStrongAppie — AFC Ajax (English) (@AFCAjax_EN) July 13, 2017

The 20-year-old played nine Dutch football league games for Ajax last season and was part of the Ajax squad that reached the Europa League final last season. As one of the prospects of Dutch football, he is a regular in Dutch national youth squads.

Nouri is not only loved at his club and in the Netherlands for his football qualities, but also for his openness and spontaneity. His situation caused a shock in the Dutch sports world.

IANS