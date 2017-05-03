Aizawl FC threaten to go on hunger strike if not allowed to play in top league

I-League champions Aizawl FC threatens to protest and go on hunger strike if they are not allowed to take part in the top merger league planned by AIFF.

Aizawl, May 3: Aizawl FC may have created history by becoming first North East Indian side to win the I-League, but they are in no mood to celebrate.

As confirmed on their official Twitter handle, the club has threatened the All India Football Federation (AIFF) of grave consequences if they are not allowed to take part in the proposed merger league.

The tweet read:

AIFF have plans of merging the I-League and Indian Super League (ISL) from the coming season. They had plans of introducing only three teams from I-League into the new top tier league which included East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.

But Aizawl winning the I-League title has completely changed the equation. Logically a champion side cannot be asked to play the second tier league next season.

The club officials have stated that if they are forced to play in the second tier league, they will approach the central sports minister, the PMO of India and even go as far as AFC.

If that also doesn't work in their favour, they will organise mass protests, hunger strikes till death in front of FIFA, AFC and AIFF offices.

This sudden statement comes as a huge shocker for everybody in the Indian football fraternity who were until yesterday rejoicing in Aizawl's incredible glory.

AIFF now have a huge task at hand to sort the situation. They have to appease the I-League champions or will have to be ready for a mass uprise.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 18:58 [IST]
