Aizawl FC fans set example, clean Shillong stadium after I-League win

Shillong, May 2: Aizawl FC fans have been the biggest strength of the team as they scripted a fairytale by winning the coveted I-League trophy on Sunday (April 30).

All leagues special site; Three Musketeers of Aizawl; Aizawl FC: Triumph of the underdog

From believing in the team to flocking their stadium in numbers throughout the season, the Aizawl fans remained their 12th man throughout the journey.

Not only during home matches, the fans have been omnipresent throughout the country wherever the team traveled.

But other than just supporting the side through thick and thin, the traveling Aizawl fans created an example on Sunday.

After witnessing their team lifting the historic title, the fans took the initiative to clean the Shillong Stadium before leaving.

It was the first time that an Indian club's fans took such a noble initiative. A few years back, a similar drive was taken by a Japanese football club's fans in Japan.

Here is a video of fans cleaning the stadium after their I-League triumph

Aizawl FC managed a 1-1 draw against neighbours Shillong Lajong in the final match of the I-League 2017 season which was enough for them to lift the title for the first time.

From getting relegated last season and then coming back and winning the title actually was a magnanimous achievement for the men from Mizoram.

OneIndia News