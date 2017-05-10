AIFF website hacked, Federation calls it 'reckless sliding tackle'

The official website of All India Football Federation was hacked on Tuesday (may 9).

New Delhi, May 10: The official website of The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) was hacked on Tuesday (May 9) and the site was down until today morning (May 10).

The hackers left messages against India and the country's demands for the release of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who was arrested by Pakistan last month.

Screenshot of hacked AIFF website (Image courtesy: Indian Express)
Jadhav was arrested last year on the suspicion of alleged espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan.

A few hours back, AIFF confirmed on their official twitter handle that the site is up and running smoothly again. 

Their tweet read: "UP AND RUNNING! Our website has been restored, after what we call a 'reckless sliding tackle', caused us a slight problem. #BackTheBlue"

Story first published: Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 13:01 [IST]
