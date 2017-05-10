AIFF website hacked, Federation calls it 'reckless sliding tackle'

New Delhi, May 10: The official website of The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) was hacked on Tuesday (May 9) and the site was down until today morning (May 10).

The hackers left messages against India and the country's demands for the release of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who was arrested by Pakistan last month.

Jadhav was arrested last year on the suspicion of alleged espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan.

A few hours back, AIFF confirmed on their official twitter handle that the site is up and running smoothly again.

Their tweet read: "UP AND RUNNING! Our website has been restored, after what we call a 'reckless sliding tackle', caused us a slight problem. #BackTheBlue"

UP AND RUNNING! Our website has been restored, after what we call a 'reckless sliding tackle', caused us a slight problem. #BackTheBlue — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 10, 2017

@IndianFootball may b pakisthanis longing to have atleast a football website as their football infrastructure is that much bad,so they did:) — rijaz aboobacker (@rijazaboobacker) May 10, 2017

@IndianFootball hardly surprising , the way you manage football in the country , your website would be hardly different ! — Padmanava Sengupta (@psg9119) May 10, 2017

#AIFF Website (https://t.co/LdbhTI5imc) which was hacked this morning by Pakistan has been recovered. It's our turn now#IndiaWithKulbhushan pic.twitter.com/rSBKQz439T — 🇮🇳 Adarsh 🇮🇳 (@adarsh100194) May 10, 2017

