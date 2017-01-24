AIFF may rename itself to Football India

New Delhi, Jan 24: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is mulling renaming itself as Football India, AIFF President Praful Patel said here on Tuesday, January 24.

All leagues special site

The AIFF on Tuesday launched the first ever women's professional league which is to be contested by six teams at the Ambedkar Stadium here from January 28.

The two-week Indian Women's League (IWL) will be a beginning of a new era in country's women's football, Patel said.

"Simply IWL doesn't have any mention of football. It is named AIFF Indian Women's League, which refers to football.

"We may later rename the league as Football India IWL but for that we have to rename AIFF as Football India.

"All though a decision is yet to be taken, but it may be announced soon," Patel said on the sidelines of the launch of inaugural Indian Women's League.

IANS