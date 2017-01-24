AIFF may rename itself to Football India

The All India Federations is considering to rebrand themselves to Football India although president Praful Patel confirmed a final decision is yet to be taken.

New Delhi, Jan 24: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is mulling renaming itself as Football India, AIFF President Praful Patel said here on Tuesday, January 24.

The AIFF on Tuesday launched the first ever women's professional league which is to be contested by six teams at the Ambedkar Stadium here from January 28.

AIFF official logo
The two-week Indian Women's League (IWL) will be a beginning of a new era in country's women's football, Patel said.

"Simply IWL doesn't have any mention of football. It is named AIFF Indian Women's League, which refers to football.

"We may later rename the league as Football India IWL but for that we have to rename AIFF as Football India.

"All though a decision is yet to be taken, but it may be announced soon," Patel said on the sidelines of the launch of inaugural Indian Women's League.

IANS

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 17:00 [IST]
