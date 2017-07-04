AIFF express interest in hosting FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019

New Delhi, July 4: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has expressed their interest to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019, as per a report from The Times of India.

India, who are all set to host the FIFA U-17 World Cup in October this year, is planning to maintain the progress in football going on.

Speaking to Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, a group who are organising the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, AIFF president Praful Patel had expressed the desire to host yet another grand football extravaganza in the country.

Patel was quoted: "With India hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 this year in October, we feel hosting the U-20 World Cup would be the best way to sustain the footballing momentum in India.

"Even though the event was held earlier this year in Asia in the Korea Republic, we would be happy to discuss with FIFA about the possibility of hosting the event in India in 2019."

He further stated that hosting another international event would only help India's cause in developing the country's football standards.

Patel added: "We have told the FIFA Competitions Committee that we are keen to host the event at the earliest available opportunity in 2019, and this will further give a boost to our grassroots initiatives."

Time will only tell if AIFF's plans will materialise. A lot depends on how India hosts the upcoming U-17 World Cup. Depending on its success, the responsibility of hosting another tournament will be bestowed upon the country.

OneIndia News