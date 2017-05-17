AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC 3-1 in Kolkata tie

Kolkata, May 18: Mohun Bagan produced a couple of late goals to defeat Bengaluru FC (BFC) 3-1 in an AFC Cup tie at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium here on Wednesday (May 17).

Jeje Lalpekhlua (9th minute) handed Mohun Bagan the early lead before Seminlen Doungel (52nd) pulled BFC level.

However, Kean Lewis (74th) and Bikramjit Singh (80th) scored for Mohun Bagan in the late stages to ensure that the sparse home crowd went back happy.

IANS