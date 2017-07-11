AC Milan in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Milan, July 11: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was always expected to be one of the most sought out players this summer and it has been exactly that.

The Borussia Dortmund superstar openly admitted his desire to leave the Signal Iduna Park at the end of the last season and considering his caliber, almost every major club in Europe has been linked with the Gabon international.

The 28-year-old has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, Manchester City, PSG, Tianjin, Liverpool, Arsenal and now to Italy and to AC Milan, a club where he failed to make the grade as a youth graduate.

The Gabon international has become one of the best strikers in Europe after finishing top scorer in the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski last season, managing 31 goals in 32 league appearances and the ambitious new owners of AC Milan are said to be ready to offer him a lucrative package in order to bring him to San Siro.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Milan want the 28-year-old to lead their planned revival in Italian football, having already spent heavily during the summer transfer window.

Milan have already signed centre-back Mateo Musacchio, full-back Ricardo Rodriguez, forward Andre Silva, attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, right-back Andrea Conti and 17-year-old Przemyslaw Bargiel this summer but the signing of Aubameyang would prove to be a major statement from the Rossoneri and would give them a whole new dimension.

A meeting of Milan representatives has been booked with Aubameyang’s team and his father, who also acts as his agent. It is also reported that Milan have been rocked by Aubameyang’s huge wage demand but are prepared to negotiate.

We have to wait and see where future lies for Aubameyang with a lengthy list of suitors vying for his signature or Borussia Dortmund manages to retain him or not.

OneIndia News