AC Milan sign star player beating Arsenal and Manchester United

Milan, June 13: AC Milan’s spending spree continues as they have wrapped up their fourth summer signing in the form of talented Portuguese forward Andre Silva from FC Porto for a fee believed to be €38 million.

Silva follows Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez in joining the Rossoneri, who now have reportedly spent over €135m on new recruits so far this summer, following their takeover by Chinese investors.

The 21-year-old lit up Estadio do Dragao last season with his excellent performances in front of the goal and a number of big clubs in Europe were interested in him including the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Andre Silva joined us last night at Milanello, today he passed his medical and we can now officially consider him a Milan player," Milan's general manager Marco Fassone told the club's media channels. "I and [sporting director] Massimiliano Mirabelli are really satisfied to have convinced Andre and Porto so quickly.

"Andre's eyes displayed how much pleasure he has to wear our shirt."

Silva arrived in Milan on Sunday and, after a series of medicals and after agreeing personal terms, the Serie A club confirmed that he had signed a contract until 2022. He will now link up with Portugal on Monday night in preparation for the Confederations Cup.

"I'm very happy to have joined such a prestigious club with such a great history," Silva said. "I can guarantee I will give everything I can to help this club realise their ambitions."

The 21-year-old scored 16 goals in 32 appearances in the Portuguese Liga last season, adding a further four in eight Champions League outings.

Capped eight times by his country, he has scored seven goals in those outings, including in Friday's 3-0 win over Latvia.

Porto confirmed the deal could increase to €40m with incentives, and said in a statement: "FC Porto wishes Andre Silva the greatest happiness and a lot of success on a personal and sporting level, without forgetting how he has always given everything for the club."

Milan will make their return to Europe next season by participating in the Europa League, after spending the past three seasons without European football.

They were bought by the Chinese-backed Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux company in April and the new owners have shown their ambition with heavy investment in the squad this summer.

Silva is unlikely to be the last new arrival at the club this summer. A number of big players across Europe are linked with the San Siro club and from what it seems, Milan’s poor fortune in recent seasons are likely to come to an end soon.

