AC Milan eye Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Serie A giants AC Milan have targetted Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas this January, as reported by Italian media Corriere Delo Sport.

Cesc Fabregas has not been a part of Antonio Conte's starting XI. With the likes of N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic in the side, Conte favours these two players ahead of Cesc Fabregas as central midfielders.

It has been reported several times this season that the current condition at Chelsea side is not pleasing Fabregas who wants to be a regular starter.

Thus, it was suggested that Fabregas may find a way out of Chelsea and now if the media reports are to be trusted then AC Milan are ready to provide the Spaniard an escape route.

AC Milan have been a revelation this season as the fans saw a resurgence of the side. A team who sulked to mediocrity in the past half decade have suddenly found their long lost form and are among the title challengers this season.

They currently stand in the fifth position with 33 points but they have played a game less than the title rivals.

Milan manager, Vincenzo Montella is reportedly planning to make make a major overhauling of the squad and thus is planning to spend big get star players.

Other than Fabregas, Milan are also eyeing Real Madrid's Oscar and Sunderland's Fabio Borini on loan this January.

