AC Milan complete seventh signing of the season

Milan, July 8: AC Milan's summer spending spree continues after the Italian side complete the seventh signing of the season, Italy Under-21 defender Andrea Conti from Atalanta on Friday (July 8).

The 23-year agrees on a five-year deal with the Rossoneri and arrives from Atalanta and follows Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini in joining the club this summer.

After the signing, the Chinese-owned northern outfit described the Italian under-21 player as “one of the most interesting talents” and welcomed the player saying: “A young talent, showing consistent performances throughout the whole campaign with 33 appearances ... is looking to take the leap in his career joining a top club in AC Milan."

Conti is the second arrival at Milan from Atalanta in this transfer window as previously midfielder Franck Kessie had already made the same switch at the start of the window.

The reported fee the Rossoneri have paid for the full-back is believed to be £21 million who was also a target of top clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea.

Following his move.Conti revealed his happiness to sign for Milan and said on Milan TV:"I'm really excited, I can't wait to get started with Milan.

"Milanello will be emotional. These have been intense hours and I'm really happy now."

Conti joins Milan after a breakout year for Atalanta where he inspired his team to finish fourth and qualified for the Europa League.

He was also highest scoring defender in Europe's top five leagues last season, where he scored eight league goals and provided further five assists.

The newly unveiled defender is expected to replace Mattia De Sciglio in the right full-back position as De Sciglio is poised to join their league rival Juventus this season after their first teamer Dani Alves left the club for a new destination.

AC Milan will return to European circuit again after they qualified for Europa League last season and have already started their training for preseason from this week.

OneIndia News