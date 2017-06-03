AC Milan agree mega deal with Real Madrid forward

Bengaluru, June 3: Italian giants AC Milan have agreed terms with Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata over a €60 million move and the club's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli hopes to tie up a deal for the Spain striker with Real Madrid in Cardiff this weekend.

Mirabelli travelled to Wales on Friday and will attend Saturday's (June 3) Champions League final clash between Madrid and Juventus at the Millennium Stadium, but the Milan director will also use the trip to negotiate for Morata.

Milan have money to spend this summer following the recent takeover by a Chinese consortium and the Rossoneri have made Morata their top target in the transfer window, with Carlos Bacca set to leave San Siro and the club in the market for a top-class replacement.

Torino forward Andrea Belotti is also interesting Milan, but the Turin-based club are asking for €80 and Morata is their first choice, with wages of around €6.5-7m already agreed with the Spain striker.

Now, Milan hope to convince Madrid, with a transfer fee yet to be settled. The Rossoneri are willing to pay €60m for the 24-year-old, although Real are keen to hold out for more and hope to earn closer to €70m for the player they brought back from Juventus last summer.

Madrid formerly sold Morata to Juventus in 2014 after the striker appeared as a substitute in the 2014 Champions League final win against Atletico in May of that year. History seems set to repeat itself as the player now looks likely to move on after another European showpiece in Cardiff this weekend.

Morata is due to marry Italian girlfriend Alice Campello in Venice later in June and she is known to favour a return to her homeland over a move to England, where Chelsea and Arsenal both are interested in the Spain striker. Manchester United have also been linked with a move.

AC Milan's stature have remarkably fallen over the last few years and a big signing like Morata can certainly help the Rossoneri get back to where they belong while the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have to look elsewehere.

