300,000 tickets sold for FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia

More than 300,000 tickets have been sold for FIFA Confederations Cup which kicks off in Russia from June 17, 2017.

Written by: IANS
Moscow, May 3: Over 300,000 tickets have been sold for matches of the 2017 football Confederations Cup that will be held in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said.

"Over 300,000 tickets have been sold... About 90 percent of the tickets were bought by Russians and the remainder by Chileans and Germans. For example, almost all the tickets have been sold for the Russia vs Portugal match," Mutko told journalists on Tuesday, reports Tass news agency.

"The pace (of the sale of tickets) is slower than in Brazil but faster than in South Africa," said Mutko, who oversees the issues of sports, tourism and youth affairs.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, also viewed by experts as a rehearsal a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 16:36 [IST]
