Five Indians and their performances in French Open

Bengaluru, May 21: Indians have produced quite a few quality Tennis players in the last 20 years, most successful being Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

The India doubles duo Paes and Bhupathi are the most decorated Tennis players in India. Both stars have won the French Open titles 4 times in their career.

Other than these two legends of the game, women's tennis star Sania Mirza has also achieved a fair bit of success. Sani has won the French Open once with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2006 in the mixed doubles category.

Two other Indian Tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Somdev Devvarman have also played quality Tennis in the last few years, unfortunately, they have never won the French Open title.

As the French Open 2017 begins tomorrow (May 22), we make a list of 5 Indian Tennis players and their performances in French Open.

5 Indians and their performances in French Open

Leander Paes (right) with Martina Hingis Leander Paes is the most decorated Tennis player of all time in India. Paes has won 4 French Open titles in his career, 3 in doubles and 1 in mixed doubles. Out of the three doubles titles, he had won 2 with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi. Mahesh Bhupathi After Leander, his former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi is the most successful Indian Tennis star from India. He has also won 4 French Open titles, 2 in doubles with Paes and 2 mixed doubles. Sania Mirza The most successful women's tennis player in the history of India, Sania Mirza has won just one French Open title in 2012 in the mixed doubles category with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi. Rohan Bopanna Rohan Bopanna is one of the best Tennis players produced by India in the modern times. The doubles specialist is yet to win a French Open title in his career. His best results are so far reaching the quarter-finals in 2011, 2014 and 2016. Somdev Devvarman Somdev Devvarman too has not won the French Open ever in his career.

OneIndia News