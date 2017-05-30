Fencing: Who is CA Bhavani Devi?

By:
Bengaluru, May 30: Indian fencer CA Bhavani Devi created on history on Saturday (May 27) at the Turnoi Satellite World Cup, as she became the first Indian woman fencer to win a gold medal.

Bhavani Devi bagged the gold medal in the Sabre individual event at the World Cup. She defeated Sarah Jane Hampson of Great Britain 15-13 on points in the final.

Bhavani Devi (Image courtesy: Bhavani Devi Facebook profile)
Speaking to PTI after her epic achievement, Bhavani said: "This is my third time in this competition. I have lost in quarterfinals in previous years.

"Now I have won my first medal. It is also the first medal in world level competition as I have won medals in Asian and Commonwealth championships."

Here are some important things to know about the Indian Fencer:

  • Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi was born on August 23, 1993, in Chennai.
  • Bhavani attended Muruga Dhanushkodi girls higher secondary in Chennai.
  • She did her MBA from St. Joseph Engineering College, Chennai.
  • In 2004, at the age of 9, she was introduced to Fencing at her school.
  • After completing 10th standard the Fencer joined Indian fencing coach Sagar Lagu's training academy in Thalassery.
  • At the age of 14, Bhavani appeared in her first ever international tournament held in Turkey.
  • Her first medal came at the Commonwealth Championships 2009, where she won Bronze.
  • In 2010 International Open, she won yet another Bronze medal
  • At the Asian Championship 2010 in the Philippines, she finished third bagging the Bronze medal.
  • At the 2012 Commonwealth Championships, she won a Silver medal in team event and Bronze medal in the individual category.
  • Bhavani Silver medal at 2014 Asian Champions, bettering her record from last time. The then Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalitha honoured her with Rs 3 Lakh.
  • Bhavani Devi in 2015 was selected in the 'Go Sports Foundation' for Rahul Dravid Athlete Mentorship Programme.
  • Her first ever Gold medal came in Tuscany Cup in Italy.
  • In the recently concluded Satellite World Cup in Iceland, she won yet another gold medal at international events.
