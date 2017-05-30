Fencing: Who is CA Bhavani Devi?

Bengaluru, May 30: Indian fencer CA Bhavani Devi created on history on Saturday (May 27) at the Turnoi Satellite World Cup, as she became the first Indian woman fencer to win a gold medal.

Bhavani Devi creates history

Bhavani Devi bagged the gold medal in the Sabre individual event at the World Cup. She defeated Sarah Jane Hampson of Great Britain 15-13 on points in the final.

Speaking to PTI after her epic achievement, Bhavani said: "This is my third time in this competition. I have lost in quarterfinals in previous years.

"Now I have won my first medal. It is also the first medal in world level competition as I have won medals in Asian and Commonwealth championships."

Here are some important things to know about the Indian Fencer:

Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi was born on August 23, 1993, in Chennai.

Bhavani attended Muruga Dhanushkodi girls higher secondary in Chennai.

She did her MBA from St. Joseph Engineering College, Chennai.

In 2004, at the age of 9, she was introduced to Fencing at her school.

After completing 10th standard the Fencer joined Indian fencing coach Sagar Lagu's training academy in Thalassery.

At the age of 14, Bhavani appeared in her first ever international tournament held in Turkey.

Her first medal came at the Commonwealth Championships 2009, where she won Bronze.

In 2010 International Open, she won yet another Bronze medal

At the Asian Championship 2010 in the Philippines, she finished third bagging the Bronze medal.

At the 2012 Commonwealth Championships, she won a Silver medal in team event and Bronze medal in the individual category.

Bhavani Silver medal at 2014 Asian Champions, bettering her record from last time. The then Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalitha honoured her with Rs 3 Lakh.

Bhavani Devi in 2015 was selected in the 'Go Sports Foundation' for Rahul Dravid Athlete Mentorship Programme.

Her first ever Gold medal came in Tuscany Cup in Italy.

In the recently concluded Satellite World Cup in Iceland, she won yet another gold medal at international events.

Here are some applauds from other Indian celebrities

Congratulations C A Bhavani Devi for becoming first Indian Fencer to win gold at an international event .

Jai Bhavani ! pic.twitter.com/yktOtP7Ssk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2017

OneIndia News