Fans go crazy as India's Jinder Mahal becomes WWE champion

Illinois, May 22: Last night, the WWE Universe was shocked after Jinder Mahal pulled off the shocking win against Randy Orton at the Backlash PPV. He pinned the Viper of the WWE to become the new WWE champion.

By virtue of this victory, the Maharaja has now become only the second Indian to hold the prestigious WWE title around his waist.

The first one to do this was The Great Khali. He earned the accolade over a decade ago in the year 2007.

Now the move of making Jinder Mahal as the new WWE champion was foreseeable given the fact that Vince McMahon is targeting the Indian audience to enter into the subcontinent market. He was looking for a representative for a long time and certainly found one in Jinder.

The Boss might also be very happy after the reaction of the crowd, last night. Chicago crowd was on their feet since the moment Jinder entered the arena. The loud “Let’s go Jinder/ Jinder sucks” made the match even bigger than initially thought.

The push towards him should continue in the following months after Backlash turned out to be. Meanwhile, this was how Twitterati reacted after Jinder Mahal’s title win:

Oh ok @JinderMahal...I see you! Big congratulations!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 ☺️ — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) May 22, 2017

Congrats to the NEW @WWE Champion @JinderMahal. Enjoy this moment fella cause you worked ure ass off to get it. #WellDeserved #champ pic.twitter.com/MN40cLMNXn — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 22, 2017

OneIndia News