Fans go crazy as India's Jinder Mahal becomes WWE champion

Jinder Mahal has now become only the second Indian after Great Khali to hold the prestigious WWE title.

Written by: Raja
Illinois, May 22: Last night, the WWE Universe was shocked after Jinder Mahal pulled off the shocking win against Randy Orton at the Backlash PPV. He pinned the Viper of the WWE to become the new WWE champion.

By virtue of this victory, the Maharaja has now become only the second Indian to hold the prestigious WWE title around his waist.

Jinder Mahal (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)
The first one to do this was The Great Khali. He earned the accolade over a decade ago in the year 2007.

Now the move of making Jinder Mahal as the new WWE champion was foreseeable given the fact that Vince McMahon is targeting the Indian audience to enter into the subcontinent market. He was looking for a representative for a long time and certainly found one in Jinder.

The Boss might also be very happy after the reaction of the crowd, last night. Chicago crowd was on their feet since the moment Jinder entered the arena. The loud “Let’s go Jinder/ Jinder sucks” made the match even bigger than initially thought.

The push towards him should continue in the following months after Backlash turned out to be. Meanwhile, this was how Twitterati reacted after Jinder Mahal’s title win:

Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 11:25 [IST]
