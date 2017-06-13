Bengaluru, June 13: The relationship between McLaren and Honda seem to has come to the edge after the Motorsport was again forced to retire at the Canadian Grand Prix.

McLaren racing director Eric Boullier specified the Japanese manufacturer's engine failure in Canada as "simply, and absolutely, not good enough" and vowed his frustration after the race.

McLaren has now gone seven races without scoring a point for the first time. However, they were within three laps of its first point of 2017 in Canadian Grand Prix but again Fernando Alonso's engine experienced a similar failure of oil pressure and the Spaniard was forced to retire from the tenth position.

This is the third season in a row where the popular motorsport group are facing Honda's reliability issues and the frustration was exacerbated by Alonso's engine failure which again ignited the speculation that a split could be on the cards in 2018.

"For the first time this season, running in 10th place within spitting distance of the flag, we dared to hope," Boullier said.

"OK, what we were daring to hope for were hardly rich pickings: a solitary world championship point for Fernando, who had driven superbly all afternoon, as he's driven superbly every race-day afternoon for the past two-and-a-half years. But, after so much toil and heartache, even that single point would have felt like a victory.

"And then came yet another gut-wrenching failure. It's difficult to find the right words to express our disappointment, our frustration and, yes, our sadness. So I'll say only this: it's simply, and absolutely, not good enough."

It is believed that McLaren will drop their current engine partners, Honda and the separation could cost McLaren £78million.

The popular motorsport group is reportedly now trying to make a deal with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team to supply their engines next season.

OneIndia News