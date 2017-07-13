F1 announce partnership with Snap to reinforce presence on social media

Madrid, July 13: Formula One on Thursday (July 13) announced a global partnership with Snap Inc., as part of its strategy to reinforce its presence on social media.

This partnership, which begins at the British Grand Prix, comes as part of the strategy of Liberty Media, who took over F1 commercial rights from Bernie Ecclestone earlier this year, to expand their presence on social media, reports Efe.

"This partnership with Snap is part of the ongoing Formula 1 strategy to develop the sport on several digital platforms," F1 said on its website.

"This is the first step towards expanding our social media strategy. Right from the start, we have said we want to work with partners to bring fans closer to the amazing show that is Formula 1, an incredible mix of technology and individual talent - and Snap fits that bill," the head of digital and new business for F1, Frank Arthofer said.

Snapchat has more than 166 million active users per day, every one of them uses the application on average 18 times a day.

IANS