Ex-Maoist cadre's daughter makes it to Indian Volleyball team

The daughter of a former woman Maoist cadre has been selected for the under-18 national volleyball team. Sirisa Kurami, daughter of a former woman naxalite cadre will pay several tournaments for India.

Sirisa says that she will be playing an upcoming international volleyball tournament in China to be held in August. She says that there are many like her who want to play for India.

The 15 year old is the daughter of former Maoist Chelemma Kurami. She was selected for her outstanding performance at the junior national volleyball championship camp held at Ernakulum in Kerala from April 19 to 24.

She is a student of the Government (SSD) Girls High School in Kalimela run by the SC & ST Department and has been undergoing training in the district sports hostels at Malkangiri during her vacations for the last four years. She has the distinction of winning more than 10 medals both at the district and state level tournaments.

Her mother Chelemma had joined the Maoists in the 1990s after being attracted by their ideology. However in 1994 she quit the outfit while protesting against the mindless killing of innocents. Wanted by the police of both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in many false cases as claimed by Chelemma, she has served jail sentence for at least six years in both the States. She was released from Malkangiri jail in 2000.

After her release, she approached the collector who appointed her as a cook in the Kalimela Government (SSD) Girls High School. She ensured that her two daughters were settled and wanted them to lead a comfortable life. Today she is confident that her daughter would make her proud. She says that she will never forget those hard days which she spent raising her daughter. Today it is like a dream come true, she also said.

OneIndia News